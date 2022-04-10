Citigroup Trims Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Target Price to $6.00

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SUNL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

SUNL traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.53. 621,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,196. Sunlight Financial has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunlight Financial by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 23.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

