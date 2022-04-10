Citigroup Trims Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Target Price to $6.00

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Citigroup from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SUNL. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunlight Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.67.
SUNL traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $4.53. 621,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,196. Sunlight Financial has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41.
About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sunlight Financial (SUNL)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.