Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) Market Capitalization Reaches $403,517.37

Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 10th. In the last seven days, Club Atletico Independiente has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar. One Club Atletico Independiente coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001447 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Club Atletico Independiente has a total market cap of $403,517.37 and $76,983.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Club Atletico Independiente alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00036275 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.62 or 0.00106771 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Club Atletico Independiente Coin Profile

CAI is a coin. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 652,888 coins. Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Club Atletico Independiente is clubaindependiente.com.ar

According to CryptoCompare, “Cai.Today is a decentralized betting platform. Users can only use the encrypted currency that is approved by CAI.TODAY to bet, no fiat money involved. The platform firstly issues ETH as the encrypted currency in circulation. Any other encrypted currencies that want to be in circulation have to be voted by users who have CAI Token issued by the platform. Anonymity promised by blockchain can help users join betting in a more secure way. “

Club Atletico Independiente Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Club Atletico Independiente directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Club Atletico Independiente should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Club Atletico Independiente using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Club Atletico Independiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Club Atletico Independiente and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.