CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in CNA Financial by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in CNA Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on CNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNA Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CNA Financial in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

CNA Financial stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. CNA Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.37. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

