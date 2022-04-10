Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Receives $65.99 Average Price Target from Analysts

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCEP shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($67.03) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

CCEP opened at $48.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.66. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $42.33 and a 52-week high of $63.04.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

