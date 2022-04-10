Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of CDE stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.09 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Coeur Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Routledge acquired 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $50,097.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 27,760 shares of company stock worth $119,108. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

