Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CGNT. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on Cognyte Software from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Cognyte Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.89.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

CGNT stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. Cognyte Software has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $28.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $125.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Cognyte Software’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognyte Software will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $84,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.