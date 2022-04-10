Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,313,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,391 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.16% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $111,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,717 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,120,000 after buying an additional 3,077,946 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $134,062,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,100 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,313,000 after acquiring an additional 898,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total value of $3,365,299.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.25. 6,427,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,870,281. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

