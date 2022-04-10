Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,726,000 after purchasing an additional 473,611 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 550.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 44.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,427,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,870,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.28 and a 200 day moving average of $78.54. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 308.71% and a net margin of 12.43%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.31%.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.21.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

