Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives $101.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.60.

CMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Comerica stock opened at $88.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.67. The company has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

