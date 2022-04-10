Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,125 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,172.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA stock opened at $258.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $252.73 and its 200 day moving average is $248.26. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.15 and a 52 week high of $272.26.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.13). HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.76 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HCA. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.55.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

