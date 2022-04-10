Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of National Retail Properties worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 8.63. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.65 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.40%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

