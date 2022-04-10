Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 18.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,104,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $946,566,000 after buying an additional 1,589,820 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 14.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,112,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,041,036,000 after buying an additional 1,437,557 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 105.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,479,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,374,000 after buying an additional 1,274,105 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 34.5% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,448,000 after buying an additional 521,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Lennar by 131.4% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 464,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,468,000 after acquiring an additional 263,489 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.56. The company has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.01 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 11.75%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

