Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,626 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 3.43% of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 4,720.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 28,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 623.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 24,630 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QQQN stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $26.04 and a 12 month high of $36.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

