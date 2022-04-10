Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $5,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 29,939 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 112.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 300,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000.

NASDAQ PFM opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.17. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $40.20.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

