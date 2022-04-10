CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives $14.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Evercore ISI lowered CommScope from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $6.87 on Thursday. CommScope has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $22.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 3,196.61% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CommScope will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Derrick A. Roman purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,500. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COMM. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 112.7% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 76,816 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CommScope by 5.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 281,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,634 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

