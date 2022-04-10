Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Receives $13.78 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.78.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 37.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Community Health Systems by 13,891.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Community Health Systems by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYH stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,993. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.30. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.67.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.65. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

