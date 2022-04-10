Comparing Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) & Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ)

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) and Global Consumer Acquisition (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

This table compares Hillenbrand and Global Consumer Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand $2.86 billion 1.06 $249.90 million $2.97 14.04 Global Consumer Acquisition N/A N/A $1.14 million N/A N/A

Hillenbrand has higher revenue and earnings than Global Consumer Acquisition.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hillenbrand and Global Consumer Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Consumer Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hillenbrand currently has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.31%. Given Hillenbrand’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hillenbrand is more favorable than Global Consumer Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Hillenbrand and Global Consumer Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand 7.67% 22.71% 7.08% Global Consumer Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.5% of Hillenbrand shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Global Consumer Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Hillenbrand shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hillenbrand beats Global Consumer Acquisition on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hillenbrand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc. operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. The Molding Technology Solutions segment includes engineered and customized systems in plastic technology and processing. The Batesville segment produces and trades burial and cremation caskets, urns, room display fixtures and provides web-based applications. The company was founded on November 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, IN.

Global Consumer Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Marietta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.