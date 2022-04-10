Comparing Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) and Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.6% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Service Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Ryman Hospitality Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Service Properties Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Service Properties Trust $1.50 billion 0.88 -$544.60 million ($3.31) -2.42 Ryman Hospitality Properties $939.37 million 5.06 -$176.97 million ($3.22) -26.78

Ryman Hospitality Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Service Properties Trust. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Service Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Service Properties Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Service Properties Trust 1 0 1 0 2.00 Ryman Hospitality Properties 0 1 5 0 2.83

Service Properties Trust currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.50%. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus target price of $98.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.89%. Given Service Properties Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Service Properties Trust is more favorable than Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Volatility and Risk

Service Properties Trust has a beta of 2.23, indicating that its share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Service Properties Trust and Ryman Hospitality Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Service Properties Trust -36.41% -30.99% -5.82% Ryman Hospitality Properties -18.84% -1,684.43% -4.98%

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties beats Service Properties Trust on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements. SVC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture. The Entertainment segment refers to the Grand Ole Opry assets, the Ryman Auditorium, WSM-AM, Ole Red, other Nashville-based attractions, and the Circle joint venture. The Corporate and Other segment represents the corporate expenses. The company was founded by Edward Lewis Gaylord in 1956 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

