Comparing SOS (NYSE:SOS) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL)

SOS (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) and Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.2% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.5% of Sunlight Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SOS and Sunlight Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $50.29 million 1.73 $4.40 million N/A N/A Sunlight Financial $114.74 million 5.23 -$153.43 million N/A N/A

SOS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunlight Financial.

Volatility and Risk

SOS has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlight Financial has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and Sunlight Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A Sunlight Financial N/A -3.95% -2.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for SOS and Sunlight Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Sunlight Financial 0 0 6 0 3.00

Sunlight Financial has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 106.03%. Given Sunlight Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sunlight Financial is more favorable than SOS.

Summary

Sunlight Financial beats SOS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOS (Get Rating)

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as Information Today and E-commerce Today, as well as 10086 hot-line and promotional center for Guangdong Bank of Development. It also focuses on cryptocurrency mining, blockchain-based insurance, and security management businesses. The company serves insurance companies, financial institutions, medical institutions, healthcare providers, and other service providers in the emergency rescue services industry. SOS Limited is headquartered in Qingdao, the People's Republic of China. SOS Limited operates as a subsidiary of DXC Technology Company.

About Sunlight Financial (Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

