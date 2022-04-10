Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Gap Up to $23.48

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.48, but opened at $24.01. Compass Diversified shares last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 355 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.31%.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.29 per share, with a total value of $139,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Compass Diversified by 1,032.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.