Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) were up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.71 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 50,157 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,554,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Conduent from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Conduent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Conduent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Get Conduent alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 48,066.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976,777 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,813,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 689,259 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Conduent by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,810,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 411,422 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Conduent by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,631,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after purchasing an additional 306,264 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Conduent by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,522,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,620,000 after purchasing an additional 81,230 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.