ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Boosted by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 17.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 119,366 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $403,551,000 after purchasing an additional 363,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.95.

In related news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COP traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,175,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,827. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $47.85 and a 1-year high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 37.62%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

