Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Rogers Communications in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $4.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.26. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Rogers Communications ( TSE:RCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.89 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th.

