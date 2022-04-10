Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.22

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $60.22 and last traded at $59.44, with a volume of 12938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

