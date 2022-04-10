Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) PT Raised to $527.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $491.00 to $527.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COST. UBS Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $595.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $567.93.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

COST stock opened at $600.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $538.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.14. The company has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.68. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $359.60 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,566 shares of company stock worth $7,051,086 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,446,526 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $821,194,000 after purchasing an additional 465,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.