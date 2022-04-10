Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) PT Lowered to GBX 250

Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.67) to GBX 250 ($3.28) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.21% from the stock’s previous close.

CSP has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 342 ($4.49) price objective on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a report on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.82) target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.69) target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships in a report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Countryside Partnerships has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 490.44 ($6.43).

CSP opened at GBX 261 ($3.42) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 285.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 389.24. Countryside Partnerships has a twelve month low of GBX 228.20 ($2.99) and a twelve month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.60). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

