Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Raised to $110.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.73% from the stock’s previous close.

COUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Coupa Software from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.19.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $104.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.70 and a 200 day moving average of $163.70. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $283.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $89,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,881 shares of company stock worth $1,678,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COUP. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $156,922,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $136,895,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,118,000 after acquiring an additional 732,630 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth about $102,732,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Coupa Software by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,683,000 after acquiring an additional 576,300 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

