Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Trading Up 6.1% After Analyst Upgrade

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $110.00. The company traded as high as $111.52 and last traded at $111.14. Approximately 49,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,312,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.73.

COUP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $251.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $190.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.19.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $89,072.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $292,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,881 shares of company stock worth $1,678,293 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $156,922,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $136,895,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,044,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,118,000 after purchasing an additional 732,630 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $102,732,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 769,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,683,000 after purchasing an additional 576,300 shares in the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

