Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coupang (NYSE:CPNGGet Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CPNG has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Coupang from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CPNG opened at $17.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67. Coupang has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 119,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $2,277,410.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $3,770,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPNG. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 3,081.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupang by 49.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

