Covalent 1-Day Volume Tops $2.75 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. During the last seven days, Covalent has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000783 BTC on major exchanges. Covalent has a market capitalization of $85.28 million and $2.75 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covalent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00045703 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.39 or 0.07595764 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,749.23 or 1.00053579 BTC.

About Covalent

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq . The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.