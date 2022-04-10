CPChain (CPC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.35 Million

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. CPChain has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $264,159.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CPChain has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.27 or 0.00257633 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00012114 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004768 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000626 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00021910 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.91 or 0.00651795 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.