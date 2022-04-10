Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

CYXT has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The company is finally on a pathway to growth as its management is now confident enough to provide intermediate and long-term guidance, the analyst tells investors in a research note, adding that he believes Cyxtera is capable of producing a revenue CAGR of about 6.1%, with about 200bps of annual EBITDA margin expansion and a free cash flow CAGR of about 54% through 2025. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.83.

CYXT stock opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Cyxtera Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.71 million. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies in the third quarter worth about $110,000.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

