Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Earns Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. JMP Securities currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock.

CRNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.04 on Wednesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $28.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $58,681.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 21,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $541,186.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,346 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,099. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

