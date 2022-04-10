Critical Contrast: HH&L Acquisition (HHLA) and Its Peers

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) is one of 683 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare HH&L Acquisition to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HH&L Acquisition N/A 1.45% 0.32% HH&L Acquisition Competitors 49.62% -28.80% 2.69%

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HH&L Acquisition N/A $1.32 million -17.20 HH&L Acquisition Competitors $1.16 billion $58.40 million -18.62

HH&L Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than HH&L Acquisition. HH&L Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.1% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HH&L Acquisition and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HH&L Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A HH&L Acquisition Competitors 174 680 963 20 2.45

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 65.46%. Given HH&L Acquisition’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HH&L Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

HH&L Acquisition competitors beat HH&L Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About HH&L Acquisition (Get Rating)

HH&L Acquisition Co. is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

