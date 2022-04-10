Critical Contrast: Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO)

Pengrowth Energy (OTCMKTS:PGHEF – Get Rating) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Indonesia Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $408.45 million 0.06 -$431.50 million N/A N/A Indonesia Energy $1.98 million 76.58 -$6.95 million N/A N/A

Indonesia Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pengrowth Energy.

Volatility and Risk

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indonesia Energy has a beta of -0.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Indonesia Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -147.21% -193.94% -25.06% Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Pengrowth Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pengrowth Energy and Indonesia Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Indonesia Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00

Indonesia Energy has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 59.64%. Given Indonesia Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Indonesia Energy is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

Summary

Indonesia Energy beats Pengrowth Energy on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pengrowth Energy Corporation, a resource company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres located in Alberta; and Groundbirch property totaling an area of 12,536 net acres located to the south west of Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 269 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 586 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Indonesia Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

