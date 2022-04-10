Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,174 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Crown Castle International worth $242,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth $36,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($243.96) to €214.00 ($235.16) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.08.

NYSE CCI traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.02. 1,258,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,649. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.77. The company has a market capitalization of $85.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.17, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.56. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $157.16 and a 12 month high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

In other news, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total transaction of $441,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

