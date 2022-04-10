CryptoZoon (ZOON) Price Tops $0.0018

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 10th. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoZoon has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $1.42 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoZoon has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoZoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00045710 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.29 or 0.07568772 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,574.27 or 0.99754336 BTC.

About CryptoZoon

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 761,925,749 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoZoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.