Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Gap Down to $6.27

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.27, but opened at $5.95. Cue Health shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 3,881 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.44.
Cue Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:HLTH)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cue Health (HLTH)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.