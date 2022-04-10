Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $171.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $157.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CFR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.70.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $139.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.12. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a twelve month low of $100.35 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.38%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 7,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 83.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

