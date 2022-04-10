Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Culp reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.76 million. Culp had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Culp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Culp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 537,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Culp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Culp by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Culp in the fourth quarter valued at $781,000. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CULP remained flat at $$7.69 during trading on Tuesday. 55,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,623. The stock has a market cap of $93.97 million, a PE ratio of 21.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Culp has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.43%.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

