CUTcoin (CUT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $16.00

CUTcoin (CUT) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. CUTcoin has a market cap of $5.33 million and $16.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ION (ION) traded up 7,444,147.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,252.70 or 0.12164540 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.80 or 0.00196395 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00038765 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00023724 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000503 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 162,338,435 coins and its circulating supply is 158,338,435 coins. The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

