CV Sciences’ (CVSI) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reissued their neutral rating on shares of CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

CVSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CV Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on CV Sciences from $0.42 to $0.17 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of CVSI stock opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. CV Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.17.

CV Sciences ( OTCMKTS:CVSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 77.58% and a negative return on equity of 141.04%.

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD name in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods.

