Cwm LLC Acquires Shares of 11,221 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,697,000. Natixis boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 834.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,422,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,895,000 after buying an additional 1,269,869 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 181.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,513,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,541,000 after buying an additional 975,983 shares during the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,754,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,826,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $730,983,000 after purchasing an additional 756,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

MPC opened at $86.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.42. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $87.67. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $364,613.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

