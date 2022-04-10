Cwm LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 851,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,965,000 after purchasing an additional 29,523 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 55,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,760,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,415,000 after purchasing an additional 144,377 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 440,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $36.29 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

