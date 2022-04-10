Cwm LLC Buys New Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,002,000 after purchasing an additional 520,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,082,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,722,000 after purchasing an additional 38,736 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,468,000 after purchasing an additional 49,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,664,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,057,000 after purchasing an additional 174,885 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $69.45 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

