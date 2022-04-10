Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 12,829 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $371,441,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in LKQ by 57.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after buying an additional 3,633,422 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in LKQ by 13.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after buying an additional 1,516,195 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in LKQ by 181.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,164,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,786,000 after buying an additional 749,807 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in LKQ by 15.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,948,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $248,997,000 after buying an additional 669,277 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LKQ. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barrington Research lowered LKQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.
LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 8.33%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. LKQ’s payout ratio is 27.32%.
LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.
