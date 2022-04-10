Cwm LLC Invests $689,000 in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $74.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day moving average of $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.