Cwm LLC Invests $842,000 in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 809,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,973,000 after purchasing an additional 495,379 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 573.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after acquiring an additional 397,634 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,597,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 699,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,646,000 after acquiring an additional 61,498 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $175.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $166.32 and a 52 week high of $205.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.71.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.