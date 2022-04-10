Cwm LLC Makes New $731,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,871,000. Natixis increased its position in Fastenal by 333.4% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 64,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after buying an additional 49,281 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 15,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam increased its position in Fastenal by 264.4% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fastenal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

In other news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.18 per share, with a total value of $41,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $57.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.37.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.02%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

