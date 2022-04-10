Cwm LLC Purchases New Stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 53,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Cwm LLC owned 0.05% of Oceaneering International as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Oceaneering International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 2.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 85,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 8.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 263,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Several research firms have commented on OII. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of Oceaneering International stock opened at $15.18 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Oceaneering International Profile (Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.